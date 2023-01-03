More from Star Tribune
Slow arriving, but two rounds of snow will bring 5 to 9" to metro
Poor conditions led the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for 12 counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Over half a foot of snow possible, high 33
Brace for snow events to continue over the next two days. Totals could be in the 5 to 9 inch range.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 5" to 9"; high 33
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 3
Paul Douglas
Todd Nelson: Long duration snow and ice storm
Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings have been issued across parts of southern Minnesota, where plowable snow and significant icing will be possible through midweek. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Winter storm to bring rain, snow and ice to much of Minnesota
A winter storm warning in effect until Tuesday night comes with the potential of 4 to 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, while 6 to 10 inches could pile up in a swath of central and western Minnesota from Hutchinson to Redwood Falls to Marshall.