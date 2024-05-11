More from Star Tribune
World
Flooding forecast to worsen in Brazil's south, where many who remain are poor
More heavy rain is forecast for Brazil's already flooded Rio Grande do Sul state, where many of those remaining are poor people with limited ability to move to less dangerous areas.
Local
'Highly active' northern lights displays this weekend may be largest in nearly 20 years
The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch for Friday and Saturday, the first since 2005.
Nation
Bodies of 2 backcountry skiers buried by Utah avalanche recovered from mountain, names released
Search crews on Friday recovered the bodies of two backcountry skiers who were swept away and buried by an avalanche in the mountains outside Salt Lake City a day earlier, officials said.
Variety
It's not a matter of if a hurricane will hit Florida, but when, forecasters say
With the start of hurricane season less than a month away, U.S. officials who predict, prepare for and respond to natural disasters had a message for Floridians on Friday: It's not a matter of if a hurricane will hit, but when.
Paul Douglas
Fine weather for fishing and for celebrating Mom
An abundance of sunshine and temps in the 70s.