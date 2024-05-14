More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Air quality improves with a beautiful Tuesday on tap
The thickest smoke plumes are moving out and both air quality and visibility improve today
World
Billboard collapses onto people in Mumbai, India, killing at least 14 but others may be trapped
A large billboard collapsed onto people during heavy rain and thunderstorms in India's western city of Mumbai, killing at least 14 and injuring 74 others, reports said.
Paul Douglas
Nation
Canadian wildfire smoke chokes Upper Midwest for second straight year
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has prompted health warnings across the Upper Midwest and Montana for the second year in a row.
World
Collapsing billboard kills 3 and hurts 59 in heavy rains in Mumbai. Scores might be trapped
A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday.