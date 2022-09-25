More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota GOP secretary of state candidate pushes voting restrictions while denying election results
Nation
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state.
World
Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery
City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
World
Canada sends troops to help clear Fiona's devastation
Hundreds of thousands of people in Atlantic Canada remained without power Sunday and officials tried to assess the scope of devastation from former Hurricane Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs and blocked roads across the country's Atlantic provinces.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunshine and wind, low of 48
It's a sunny Sunday with strong northwestern winds expected later this afternoon. Things will cool down a bit the next few days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy, high of 69
Temperatures are seasonal with a high of 69. It may be fairly windy with gusts approaching 40 mph this afternoon.