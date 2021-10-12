More from Star Tribune
Business
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Destructive California wildfires driven by intense winds caused damage at two mobile home parks, destroying some trailers, and one person suffered burns, officials said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 66; rain Wednesday
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 12
World
Hurricane Pamela barrels toward Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Pamela continued to strengthen Tuesday as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast and could become a near-major hurricane before hitting somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 66; rain Wednesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 12
World
Storm leaves 11 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines
A tropical storm set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday.