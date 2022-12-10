More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 35, foggy, cloudy and breezy
Skies will clear in the Twin Cities area this afternoon, with mixed precipitation continuing in northern Minnesota. Sunday will offer peeks of sun, but precipitation is on the way Monday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: 35, winter weather advisory
A winter weather advisory is in place for much of the state this morning, with rain, freezing rain and snow. Expect clearing this afternoon, and a quiet day Sunday. Midweek could bring significant snow.
Nation
Rural voters 'in the trenches' on climate, leery of Biden
Drought in California meant Raquel Krach, a rice farmer and graduate student in the Sacramento Valley, planted very little. Using groundwater, she and her husband planted 75 acres this year to maintain their markets. The rest of the 200 acres she typically sows remained empty due to an inadequate water supply.
Nation
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend.
Paul Douglas
Drizzle/Freezing Drizzle Into Saturday - Impactful Storm Expected Next Week
Some slick roads will be possible Saturday - especially early - with some freezing drizzle or snowflakes that will change over to drizzle during the day. We are keeping an eye on that messy system expected next week. - D.J. Kayser