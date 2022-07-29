More from Star Tribune
Nation
'Very hot' - heat duration records could fall in Northwest
Extreme heat is forecast to stretch through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest and authorities are investigating whether triple-digit temperatures were to blame for the deaths of at least four people.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 80, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be a lovely summer day, with some warmer weather on the way Saturday.
Nation
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard looked Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky's governor said 16 people have died, a toll he expected to grow.
Nation
St. Louis region hit by more flooding, prompting rescues
Heavy rains brought another round of flooding to the St. Louis region that was already recovering from record rains earlier this week, prompting firefighters to help dozens of people escape the floodwaters.