Paul Douglas
Clouds Increase Monday - Rain (And Snow) Chances Tuesday through Friday
A quiet, cool, and less windy Monday is ahead as clouds increase across the state. Rain chances move in starting Tuesday and last through the end of the week - and even some snow will be possible by Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts
Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday.
Afternoon forecast: Wind advisory, red flag warning
Keep an eye on weather maps today. There's a wind advisory for much of the state and a red flag warning for a large swath of central and southern Minnesota.
Red flag fire warning issued for much of central and southern Minnesota
A storm system will move in this week that should bring some relief to drought-stricken parts of the state.