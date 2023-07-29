More from Star Tribune
Nation
30 days over 110 F in Phoenix. But expected monsoon rains could cool historically hot Southwest
A historic heat wave that has gripped the U.S. Southwest throughout July, blasting residents and baking surfaces like brick, is beginning to abate with the late arrival of monsoon rains.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60; clear with a moonlight sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Variety
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that's what the ocean has felt like.
Nation
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here's what you need to see and know today
Police said at least eight dogs being transported inside an uncooled cargo van in Indiana died of heat-related injuries this week as temperatures soared amid an intense heat wave gripping much of the United States. The heat was not letting up Saturday in many areas, including in New York City, where temperatures were expected to surge into the lower 90s (around 35 C). Officials say the humid, thick air could make it feel well over the century mark for many Americans.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 82, mix of sun and clouds
The humidity has dropped, and won't rise for a few days. It'll be a pleasant weekend, with highs in the low 80s in the Twin Cities area and a chance of rain Sunday afternoon.