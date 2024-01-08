More from Star Tribune
Nation
A strong winter storm is bearing down on a large swath of the US midsection
A ''highly impactful'' winter storm is expected to dump as much as a foot of snow Monday across the country's midsection, where blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: More snow on the way, high 31
Some areas of Minnesota could see heavy snow overnight.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 1 to 3 inches in metro; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 8
Local
Snowstorm warnings in place for southwestern, southern Minnesota today, 'much colder air' coming for the weekend
The metro will miss most of the snow that will fall ahead of the season's first below-zero readings of the season.
Paul Douglas
Snowy Scenes Continue This Week, Starting With The Monday Morning Commute
We have multiple chances for snow this week as winter has decided to show up. The first one up is Monday into Tuesday, with two timeframes for snow in the metro (Monday AM, then Monday Night/Tuesday). Parts of southwest MN could see 3-6" of snow. - D.J. Kayser