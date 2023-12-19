More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37; increasing clouds
It'll be partly to mostly cloudy, with some gusty winds. The snowfall deficit continues, with a warmup on the way.
Major cleanup underway after storm batters Northeastern US, knocks out power and floods roads
Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S., drenching communities and bringing windspeeds over 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. At least five people were killed.
As climate warms, that perfect Christmas tree may depend on growers' ability to adapt
Christmas tree breeder Jim Rockis knows what it looks like when one dies long before it can reach a buyer.
At least 100 elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park, a grim sign of El Nino, climate change
At least 100 elephants have died in Zimbabwe's largest national park in recent weeks because of drought, their carcasses a grisly sign of what wildlife authorities and conservation groups say is the impact of climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 19