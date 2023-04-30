More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Windy Start To May - 70F Possible Later This Week!
Clouds will decrease in the metro for the first day of May (break out the JT memes!) as we remain windy and cooler than average. The good news is that warmer weather returns as we head through the week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold and windy, high 49
Things remain cold, cloudy and windy Sunday afternoon. Watch for potential rain or a wintery mix. Temperatures should warm up over the next couple of days.
Nation
Takeaways about heat deaths and vulnerable older people
Heat waves fueled by climate change are arriving earlier, growing more intense and lasting longer, creating higher risks of illness and death for older people who are especially vulnerable to hot weather.
Nation
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears
Paramedics summoned to an Arizona retirement community last summer found an 80-year-old woman slumped inside her mobile home, enveloped in the suffocating 99-degree (37 C) heat she suffered for days after her air conditioner broke down. Efforts to revive her failed, and her death was ruled environmental heat exposure aggravated by heart disease and diabetes.