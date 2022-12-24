More from Star Tribune
Travel headaches continue as cold temps, winds batter state
The Minnesota State Patrol reported hundreds of crashes and more than two dozen injuries between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Although some travel restrictions were lifted and parts of I-90 were reopened, state officials said people should still travel with caution.
Nation
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.
Business
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel
A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled emergency response efforts and an airport in snowbound New York state.
Nation
Frigid weather doesn't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
For the surfing Santas off Florida's central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state.