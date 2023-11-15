More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm, high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 15
Nation
Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows
Revved-up climate change now permeates Americans' daily lives with harm that is ''already far-reaching and worsening across every region of the United States," a massive new government report says.
Paul Douglas
Meteorologists Know When They're Wrong
Expect light winds and blue sky today with 50s, but 60s return Thursday, with winds gusting to 40 mph. We cool off Friday with sunshine and highs near 50F this weekend. I don't see any accumulating snow through Thanksgiving Day. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Variety
Anchorage adds more shelter beds after unusually high amount of snow and record outdoor deaths
Anchorage scrambled Tuesday to come up with more temporary housing for the homeless after back-to-back snowstorms dumped more than 3 feet of snow on the city in just nine days, an amount that is high even by Alaska standards.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 39; clear to partly cloudy, with warm days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.