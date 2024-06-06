More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Evictions and an alleged bounced check: New Wuollet, Grandma's Bakery owner in financial straits
More from Star Tribune
Business Evictions and an alleged bounced check: New Wuollet, Grandma's Bakery owner in financial straits
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes with highs well over 100
The season's first heat wave is already baking the Southwest with triple-digit temperatures as firefighters in Phoenix — America's hottest big city — employ new tactics in hopes of saving more lives in a county that saw 645 heat-related deaths last year.
Paul Douglas
D-Day was a meteorological success, too
History shows that better data matters.
Nation
A hail stone the size of a pineapple was found in Texas. It likely sets a state record
Storm trackers in the Texas Panhandle recovered a massive hail stone that researchers say is likely to be a new state record.
Nation
Climate records keep getting shattered. Here is what you need to know
Month after month, global temperatures are setting new records. Meanwhile, scientists and climate policymakers warn of the growing likelihood that the planet will soon exceed the warming target set at the landmark Paris 2015 climate talks.
Nation
Record highs expected to fall as Southwest US bakes in first heat wave of season earlier than usual
The first heat wave of the season has arrived earlier than usual across much of the U.S. Southwest, with dangerously hot conditions that produced triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday.