Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 34, cloudy with light snow on the way
Light snow will make its way through the state, with slick roadways and some accumulation in northern Minnesota. We could see some peeks of sun Sunday, with more snow on the way next week.
Nation
Residents across eastern U.S. and New England hunker down as snow, ice, freezing rain approaches
Residents across the eastern U.S., particularly in New England, are gassing up their snow blowers and dusting off their shovels as they gear up for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system bringing snow, freezing rain and ice bears down on the region.
Local
A snowless winter takes its toll on Minnesota's way of life
With only a fraction so far of a typical snowfall, annual winter events are being canceled or adjusted — and that means less social interaction.
Duluth
'It's about dog safety': No Beargrease means altered plans for organizers, mushers
For some, the cancelled 300-mile event means finding a different lengthy race in a snowier region.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 34, light snow
Fresh snow overnight will be followed by light snow today, clearing by early Sunday. Totals will be around an inch in Grand Marais and a half inch in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud. There's more snow likely next week.