Nation
Winter storm with snow, ice, wind and bitter cold pummels much of the northern US
A massive winter storm swept the northern U.S. on Friday, with blinding snow in some places, freezing rain in others, and whipping winds and bitter cold temperatures across several states.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 31, snow
Southern Minnesota and the Duluth area are seeing winter storm advisories and warnings, with snow continuing into the day Saturday. The Twin Cities area will get 3 to 6 inches of snow, with rough travel expected. Much colder air is on the way.
Nation
Scientists explain why the record-shattering 2023 heat has them on edge. Warming may be worsening
The latest calculations from several science agencies showing Earth obliterated global heat records last year may seem scary. But scientists worry that what's behind those numbers could be even worse.
Weather
Morning forecast: 3" to 6" of snow, with wind, then cold moves in
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 12
Weather
Winter storm to bring snow, then frigid cold
Saturday's predicted subzero reading in the metro area will be the first of the season and the third-latest since weather records have been kept starting in the 1870s, according to the National Weather Service.