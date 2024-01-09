There was some light snow in the Twin Cities area, but it's likely to be dry the rest of the day. There are some winter weather advisories and storm warnings in southern Minnesota and near Lake Superior. There are more chances of snow Wednesday afternoon and night, Thursday morning and Friday into Saturday.

There was some light snow in the Twin Cities area, but it's likely to be dry the rest of the day. There are some winter weather advisories and storm warnings in southern Minnesota and near Lake Superior. There are more chances of snow Wednesday afternoon and night, Thursday morning and Friday into Saturday.