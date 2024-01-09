More from Star Tribune
Sprawling storm wallops US with tornado reports, damage and heavy snow, closing roads and schools
A sprawling storm hit the South with tornado warnings and high winds that blew roofs off homes, flipped over campers and tossed about furniture in Florida on Tuesday. Another storm brought cities across the Midwest to a standstill with more than half a foot of snow, stranding people on highways as it headed to the Northeast.
Afternoon forecast: High of 31, cloudy and windy
There was some light snow in the Twin Cities area, but it's likely to be dry the rest of the day. There are some winter weather advisories and storm warnings in southern Minnesota and near Lake Superior. There are more chances of snow Wednesday afternoon and night, Thursday morning and Friday into Saturday.
Earth shattered global heat record in '23 and it's flirting with warming limit, European agency says
Earth last year shattered global annual heat records, flirted with the world's agreed-upon warming threshold and showed more signs of a feverish planet, the European climate agency said Tuesday.
Morning forecast: Chance of snow showers, high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 9
Paul Douglas
A Real Arctic Front Is On The Way
Much colder air is coming, with 3 days of single digit highs and subzero lows early next week. The arrival of arctic exhaust will spark heavy snow from Iowa into southern Wisconsin. Snow tapers this morning with a few more inches Friday - the metro may see 3-4" totals by Saturday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson