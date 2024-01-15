More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state confronts flood damage after heavy rain kills at least 11
Neighborhoods in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state remained flooded Monday more than a day after torrential rains that killed at least 11 people.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold, high -2; mostly sunny
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 15
Politics
Iowa caucuses: What to watch as voters weigh in on the Republican campaign's first contest of 2024
As frigid temperatures scour the Midwest, the Republican presidential nominating process will officially start Monday with Iowa's caucuses.
Nation
Arctic freeze continues to blast huge swaths of the US with sub-zero temperatures
A dangerous Arctic blast will continue sweeping across the U.S. on Monday and linger through at least midweek, prolonging a bitter cold that set record-low temperatures in parts of the country and threatens to further disrupt daily life, including an NFL playoff game and the first-in-the-nation presidential nominating contest in Iowa.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, high -2; partly sunny
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 15