Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 27
Watch for a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday.
Nation
Winter storms dump snow on both US coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel
A major winter storm bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to some communities spread across New England on Sunday morning, sending residents scurrying to pull out their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 27
Watch for snow in southern Minnesota.
Paul Douglas
Mostly Cloudy Sunday, But More Snow Chances (And Colder Air) This Upcoming Week
We'll get a break in snow chances across the state on Sunday, but we watch the next system already on the doorstep for Monday. Several more snow chances could exist next week after that, along with the coldest air of the season so far by next weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 23; cloudy with a little snow possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.