Weather
Afternoon forecast: Arctic air, high -2
It's going to be dangerously cold in Minnesota over the next couple of days.
Nation
Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as weekend storms bring more Arctic air and snow
Subfreezing temperatures across much of the U.S. left millions of Americans facing potentially dangerous cold Sunday as Arctic storms threatened near-blizzard conditions in the northeast and several inches of snow in portions of the South.
Nation
Why the definition of 'extreme cold' is different in Duluth and Dallas
"Everyone's extreme is a different level," said Ketzel Levens, a meteorologist in the Weather Service's office in Duluth, Minn.
Nation
A weekend of ferocious winter weather could see low-temperature records set in the US heartland
Icy winter weather blanketed the U.S. on Saturday as a wave of Arctic storms threatened to break low-temperature records in the heartland, spread cold and snow from coast to coast and cast a chill over everything from football playoffs to presidential campaigns.
Weather
Morning forecast: Wind chill advisory, high of -2
We're in a wind chill advisory into Tuesday. Stay warm!