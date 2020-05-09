More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: 61, wet weather on the way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: 61, cloudy, wet weather on the way
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Trump joins World War II vets at V-E Day ceremony
The seven veterans who took part at the wreath-laying ceremony were ages 96 to 100.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 35 ahead of cooldown; freezing mark reached in spots
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 48, sun, aggressive wind
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast