Randball
Five areas of Vikings depth that should worry you the most
A look at the projected 53-man roster, with cuts due by Tuesday, is a reminder of just how top-heavy the Vikings are once again.
Sports
Reusse: Corey Koskie's town ball team falls in record 21-inning, 5 1⁄2 hour marathon
The state amateur tournament game started a couple hours late because of weather and ended a few minutes into Monday. The Bird Island Bullfrogs survived and advanced with a 3-2 win over the Loretto Larks.
After 8,000 weddings, MOA's Chapel of Love closes
The Chapel of Love, which has operated for 28 of the megamall's 30 years, will close later this month.
Sports
Reusse hopeful about Twins, not sold on Vikings, ready for Kill's return
On the podcast, columnist Patrick Reusse has cause for optimism about the Twins and concern about the Vikings. He also shares thoughts about Jerry Kill, whose New Mexico State team plays the Gophers on Thursday.