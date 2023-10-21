Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty on Friday to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing false documents. Chesebro was accused of organizing meetings in Georgia and elsewhere to send slates of Trump electors to Congress from states Biden won. One such meeting was captured by AP cameras and was described as an education meeting at the Georgia State Capitol.

