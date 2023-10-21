More from Star Tribune
A look inside the Georgia GOP 'fake electors' meeting
Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty on Friday to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing false documents. Chesebro was accused of organizing meetings in Georgia and elsewhere to send slates of Trump electors to Congress from states Biden won. One such meeting was captured by AP cameras and was described as an education meeting at the Georgia State Capitol.
Afternoon forecast: High of 59, windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Winds could gust up to 40 mph from the northwest, dying down overnight and bringing a chance of fog. There's a chance of showers Sunday night and early Monday.
Morning forecast: High of 59, blustery and cooler
There's a chance of showers in northeastern Minnesota. Sunday will be less windy, with some wetter and cooler weather on the way.
Evening forecast: Low of 49; patchy clouds and breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Fire crews fight large blaze at vacant Kmart on Lake Street in Minneapolis
The building that for several decades housed the sprawling Kmart store on Lake Street in Minneapolis caught fire before dawn Friday and burned for hours. Read more here.