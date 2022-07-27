More from Star Tribune
Cordes' clutch halfcourt shot for Shakopee is All-Metro Play of the Year
Her buzzer-beater splashed in against Eden Prairie and decided the section championship.
West Metro
2 killed in explosion, fire that rocked Hopkins house are ID'd
There was no immediate word from Hopkins police about the cause of the blast that killed Hubert Vassar, 85, and Sharon Vassar, 83. It erupted about 10:15 am., which shook the screens off nearby homes and could be heard up to 15 blocks away.
State Fair
State Fair seeks 1,200 more workers for Great Minnesota Get-Together
The fair fell short of its 2,700-worker goal last year.
Minneapolis
MPD honors officers with Medal of Valor, other honors at awards ceremony
Several dozen people, both sworn and civilian, were honored.
Vikings
Vikings' Jefferson focused on earning wins, not big payday
Kevin O'Connell has high hopes for receiver Justin Jefferson, who has a growing connection to Kirk Cousins.