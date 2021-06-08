More from Star Tribune
Flavors of the Food Building
When the Fair's epicenter for food is packed with people, you never notice this funny feature.
Kids 5 and up get shots in vaccine trial
Tests of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11.It's one of 98 facilities in 26 states, the District of Columbia, Finland, Poland and Spain where the tests are taking place or planned.
4H kids are the heart of the fair
A peek behind the scenes, including the barracks.
The Grandstand is more than a stage
During the fair, it bustles above with musical acts and below with retail.
What happens on the Midway ...
Its skeevy past included rigged games and whoopie shows.