4 found dead at Minnesota-Canada border; man charged
The bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the US border. Authorities believe they tried to cross during a blizzard. (Canadian Press)
Evening forecast: Low of -8; clear and very cold, with temps heading above 0 Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: January chill; high 2 above
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20
Video released of Sheriff Hutchinson's December rollover
A video released shows squads approaching the scene of the Dec. 8, 2021 single-vehicle rollover by Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson.
Morning forecast: Dangerous windchills, high 2 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20