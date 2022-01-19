More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
2021 Behind the Lens: Join us on Zoom on Thursday night
Sign up to join us at 6 p.m. Thursday as we take a virtual look at 2021 "Behind the Lens" with Star Tribune photojournalists. Relive the year through their most important images. Reserve a spot at www.startribune.com/behindthelens.
Weather
Afternoon weather: 4 with a wind chill of -22, sunny and blustery
It's very cold, windy and dry, with wind chill advisories. There's a chance of a dusting of snow Friday and a bigger storm Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, high 4 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 19
Evening forecast: Low of 1; winds calm down, then skies clear
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
Jan. 18 girls' basketball highlights
Top plays from last week's top games.