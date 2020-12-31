More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Father IDs man who was shot by Minneapolis police outside gas station
A father identified as his son the man who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police Wednesday after they say he fired first outside a gas station.
Gophers Basketball
Gophers vs. Badgers basketball border battle Thursday has strong Minnesota flavor
When the No. 21-ranked Gophers men's basketball team plays Thursday at No. 6 Wisconsin there will be more Minnesotans than players from Wisconsin on both rosters with nine combined, including two Badgers seniors possibly playing their home state school for the last time.
'2020 brought us together; in 2021 we'll make the world a better place'
While death and distance due to the pandemic created anxiety and hardships, Minnesotans found that they came together through it all. Many say they are ready for simple things in 2021 and to make the world a better place.