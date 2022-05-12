More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings will open against Packers, host Patriots on Thanksgiving
The Vikings will host a Thanksgiving game for the first time, one of a series of notable matchups on the 2022 schedule, which also includes opening at home against Green Bay.
Local
Meteorologist from Mexico dies in I-90 crash while storm chasing with others in Minnesota
The group's driver said he hit a downed power line and stopped before a semi hit the car from behind.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis agrees to pay $200,000 to settle discrimination complaints by two former police officers
Colleen Ryan alleged she was denied promotion because she's an openly gay woman, while former Deputy Chief Art Knight alleged his demotion was retaliatory.
Weather
Tornado touched down in Coon Rapids; round 2 of storms possible tonight
National Weather Service says 80-mph winds produced by 50-foot-wide tornado; severe weather followed by wave of muggy heat.
Twins
Dominated: Twins drubbed by combined 21-3 in three-game Astros sweep
Thursday's regularly scheduled game, a 5-0 loss, came after Houston completed an 11-3 victory from a game that was postponed after three innings Wednesday night.