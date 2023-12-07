More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm and sunny, high 49
Record warm temperatures are possible in parts of Minnesota Thursday and Friday. Then watch for possible snow this weekend.
Video
103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, one of the few left, reflects on 82nd anniversary
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira Schab, 103, is planning to return to the Hawaii naval base 82 years after Japan's bombing propelled the U.S. into World War II. He is expected to be one of just six survivors at a remembrance ceremony for the more than 2,300 servicemen killed Dec. 7, 1941. Read more here.
Weather
Morning forecast: Near-record warmth, high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 7
Video
Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead at UNLV
A university police official said officers found and "engaged" a suspect, who is now dead. Via KTNV.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 30 with patchy clouds ahead of a potential record high Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.