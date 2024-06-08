More from Star Tribune
100-year-old World War II veteran marries 96-year-old sweetheart near Normandy's D-Day beaches
World War II veteran Harold Terens and sweetheart Jeanne Swerlin proved love is eternal as they tied the knot Saturday inland of the D-Day beaches in France.
Video
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed at Elysee Palace in Paris
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were welcomed at the Élysée Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte on Saturday.
Video
Two rescued Israeli hostages arrive back in Israel
Rescued Israeli hostages Andrey Kozlov and Almog Meir Jan arrived by helicopter at Israel's Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on Saturday.
Video
Jurors convict 5 of 7 defendants in $40 million food fraud scheme
After the verdicts were read, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson called the attempted bribe of a jury member "an attack on our criminal justice system."
Video
Inside the Versailles-inspired brick townhome listing on Minneapolis' Nicollet Island
From Old World Europe to Asia, each level of the historic home is themed to transport you around the world.