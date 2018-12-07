More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Live: Watch Gophers vs. Oregon volleyball on the web
The Gophers-Oregon match in the NCAA volleyball tournament isn't on cable or satellite TV. But if ESPN is part of your package you can watch live here at 3:30 p.m.
Wolves
AP source: Cavs re-acquire Dellavedova in four-player trade
A person familiar with the trade says the Cavaliers have agreed to re-acquire guard Matthew Dellavedova from Milwaukee, and also are getting forward John Henson and two draft picks in 2021 from the Bucks in exchange for guard George Hill and forward Sam Dekker.
Vikings
Minneapolis
Final Four shooting for 2,000 volunteers in April
A kickoff was held Friday to start recruiting locals for the annual NCAA finals, to be held at U.S. Bank Stadium this spring.
