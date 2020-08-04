More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Trump argues over COVID death numbers
U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan, courtesy of HBO, said the United States has better numbers than many other nations in terms of coronavirus deaths.
Nation
Trump signs $3B-a-year plan for conservation, parks
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 76, mostly sunny
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trumps slams N.Y. tax probe as 'witch hunt'
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is seeking eight years of the Republican president's personal and corporate tax records. Trump calls the effort a "witch hunt" fueled by Democrats.
World
3 men rescued from tiny Pacific island after writing SOS in sand
The men had been missing in the Micronesia archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted.