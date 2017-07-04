This year is the 70th anniversary of St. Paul's 4th in the Park celebration, featuring one of Minnesota's longest-running parades. The event includes a 2- or 4-mile race, a parade and patriotic essays, music, games and tournaments at Langford Park near Como Avenue.

This year is the 70th anniversary of St. Paul's 4th in the Park celebration, featuring one of Minnesota's longest-running parades. The event includes a 2- or 4-mile race, a parade and patriotic essays, music, games and tournaments at Langford Park near Como Avenue.