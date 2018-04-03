More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast,: Snow continuing; getting colder
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Reports of a shooting at YouTube in California
Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at the headquarters of YouTube in the city of San Bruno.
Wolves
Wolves' Jimmy Butler says he's 'this close' to returning
But the injured Wolves star says he can't say for sure when that will be with four games left. "Just don't ask," he told reporters after practice Tuesday.
Video
'I surrender,' says one parkgoer about spring snowfall
Minnesotans make the best of early spring snowfall
Politics
Trump wants military to secure Mexican border
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised border wall is built.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.