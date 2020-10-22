More from Star Tribune
Wild
Secret gives $1M to women's hockey players association
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association is receiving a $1 million boost from Secret Deodorant to continue its barnstorming Dream Gap Tour of games and relieve any financial uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vikings
Vikings trading Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore
The defensive end was in Minnesota for just six games after being acquired less than two months ago.
Wolves
AP Interview: Lue wants to follow Rivers as voice for change
Tyronn Lue is ready to follow in Doc Rivers' footsteps. That has nothing to do with coaching the Los Angeles Clippers.He wants to be a…
Twins
Column: Rays hungry for more after evening up World Series
Game 1 of the World Series was all about Mookie Betts and his quest to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a title and fans across…
Sports
Biggest bust in the NFL so far? Here's a vote for the Vikings
Not all teams with losing records arrived there equally — a notion that can be a comfort to the Vikings if we look at the numbers one way … but a terrible discomfort another way.