Chauvin Trial
Potential looms for Derek Chauvin trial to be relocated or postponed
Some legal scholars and attorneys don't think the trial will be postponed or moved out of Hennepin County.
Chauvin Trial
What happened Thursday in the Derek Chauvin trial
Three new jurors were seated on Thursday, bringing the total number of jurors in the Chauvin trial to 12.
Local
12th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Floyd trial
Attorneys at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death nearly finished jury selection on Thursday by choosing three more panelists, hours after clashing over how much they should hear of Floyd's own actions.
Local
Minn. high court: Off-duty officer not entitled to city defense
Wednesday's decision overturned an Appeals Court ruling.
Business
Facebook grows in Oregon with data center, fiber-optic cable
Facebook is growing its footprint in Oregon, announcing Thursday that it will expand its data center in Prineville — already the social media giant's largest in the United States.