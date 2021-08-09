More from Star Tribune
Health
COVID-19 cases in Minnesota top 1,000 for second straight reporting day
Outbreaks were identified at nine festivals and fairs, and two concert, in July in Minnesota.
Business
Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the law appears unconstitutional and won't likely hold up in court.
Local
Suni Lee gets hero's welcome in St. Paul parade
The scene yesterday as the Hmong community, pretty much the entire Easy Side of St. Paul and thousands more celebrated Sunisa Lee and her Olympic victories.
Local
Reward now at $180,000 for information on shootings of three young children in Minneapolis
The children were believed to be unintended targets in the midst of gang violence.
Local
Attorneys argue over ballot language for Minneapolis policing proposal
The judge's decision could have implications for other initiatives on the November ballot.