TV & Media
Minnesota radio host resigns after bullying another DJ on the air
The bullying included comments on the DJ's weight and age.
Variety
Report: Auto fatalities up in Wisconsin despite less driving
Auto fatalities are up in Wisconsin despite there being fewer people on the road due to the coronavirus pandemic, a report released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Policy Forum found.
Home & Garden
US construction spending jumps 1.3% in October
U.S. construction spending jumped 1.3% in October, the fifth straight monthly increase, again on the strength of single-family home building.
Variety
US factories grew more slowly last month; index dips to 57.5
American factories grew at a slower pace last month and there are concerns that surging coronavirus infections will endanger an economic recovery.
Variety
Sephora to take over cosmetics in Kohl's stores
Sephora will be replacing all cosmetics areas at Kohl's with 2,500 square foot shops, starting with 200 locations late next year.