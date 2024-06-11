More from Star Tribune
Skies clear today but significant severe T-storm threat returns for Wednesday
Skies clear today with no atmospheric fireworks but I do expect watches and warnings on Wednesday as warmer, stickier air flows into Minnesota
Paul Douglas
Showers likely Tuesday, with high humidity on its way
Higher dew points will create instability and the likelihood of severe storm risk.
2 teens are killed when a bedroom wall collapses after heavy rains on an island in El Salvador
Two teenagers were killed by a landslide during heavy rains early on Monday, when their bedroom wall collapsed on an island in El Salvador, authorities said.
Perfect Monday gives way to severe threat by Wednesday. Wet pattern hangs on.
Our wet pattern shows no signs of letting up anytime soon with another 1-3" rain possible in most spots by Tuesday of next week. Summer heat is showing up too
National Weather Service forecasts more sweltering heat this week for Phoenix and Las Vegas areas
More sweltering heat appears to be headed to parts of Arizona and Nevada this week.