Police: Trio peppers many west metro buildings with BBs, other items and tallies $108K in damage
The same synagogue in Minnetonka was targeted twice, police said.
Minneapolis
Man sentenced to 69 years for shooting outside Mpls. club that killed 2, hurt 7
Prosecutors called it the most violent mass shooting prosecuted in Minneapolis history.
Business
Twitter shuts down journalists' accounts, including 2 with Twin Cities connections
The social media platform Thursday night suspended the accounts of several journalists who have written critically of its owner, Elon Musk.
www.startribune.com
Roosevelt High School's annual event delivers holiday meals to Minneapolis families
Friday marked the 52nd year of Operation Holiday Basket, Roosevelt High School's annual event to gather donations and raise money to provide families with all the fixings for a holiday meal.
Local
Hennepin County report details racist, sexist comments by Sheriff David Hutchinson
Commissioners voted Thursday to censure outgoing Sheriff David Hutchinson for violating workplace discrimination and bullying policies.