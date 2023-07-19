More from Star Tribune
North Korea quiet about detained fleeing U.S. soldier
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said heightened tensions made it unlikely that he would be sent back any time soon. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 88; muggy, slight chance of storms
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with a possibility of severe weather. There's a slight chance of rain Saturday, with warmer temps on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, muggy, high 88; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 19
Nation
Phoenix breaks record with 19 days of 110-degree heat
No other major city – defined as the 25 most populous in the United States – has had any stretch of 110-degree days or 90-degree nights longer than Phoenix, said weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.