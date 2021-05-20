Police bodycam video from August 2020 shows Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after intervening in a roadside traffic stop on state Hwy. 371. Heidmann, who was defeated for re-election in November, is now fighting the charge in court.

Police bodycam video from August 2020 shows Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after intervening in a roadside traffic stop on state Hwy. 371. Heidmann, who was defeated for re-election in November, is now fighting the charge in court.