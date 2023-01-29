More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Wind chill advisory, high 5
Our cold snap continues Sunday. There is a wind chill advisory impacting most of Minnesota. Bundle up!
Hawaii firefighter injured when swept away in storm drain
A Hawaii firefighter was critically injured when he was swept into a storm drain and carried the length of eight football fields until being dumped on the shoreline, officials said.
Paul Douglas
Becoming Fairly Sunny Sunday But With Bitterly Cold Temperatures
It'll be a fairly sunny but cold Sunday in the metro with highs climbing into the mid-single digits. The coldest day of this stretch will be Monday when highs could struggle to get above zero. Good news: teens already start to return Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of -2; cloudy and bitterly cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 11, with subzero windchills
There's a windchill advisory in northern Minnesota, with a winter weather advisory in the southern part of the state. Colder air is on the way, with temperatures back in the teens midweek.