Paul Douglas

Last night's icy concoction gives way to a little rain today at MSP; roads still OK. But the storm we're enjoying will stall nearby, prolonging snow from late tonight into Friday morning. Another 3-6" of snow is likely across much of the metro, with some 8" amounts far north metro, and a broad swath of 8-12" over much of central and northern Minnesota. Duluth and the North Shore may pick up 1-2 feet. Check the blog fore more details. -Todd Nelson