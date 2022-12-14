More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Blizzard hits Duluth with 15-20" of snow possible; more snow Thursday for Twin Cities
Road conditions were expected to continue to deteriorate and potentially become impossible along the North Shore. Between 2 and 6 inches of snow could fall in the metro and central and southern Minnesota Thursday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Blizzard warnings on North Shore; 4-9" possible for Twin Cities this week
Travel is not recommended for those in the Duluth-Superior area as a blizzard hit the North Shore Wednesday. More snow is on the way Thursday for southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.
Nation
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday.
Paul Douglas
Less Ice - More Snow Thursday and Friday
Last night's icy concoction gives way to a little rain today at MSP; roads still OK. But the storm we're enjoying will stall nearby, prolonging snow from late tonight into Friday morning. Another 3-6" of snow is likely across much of the metro, with some 8" amounts far north metro, and a broad swath of 8-12" over much of central and northern Minnesota. Duluth and the North Shore may pick up 1-2 feet. Check the blog fore more details. -Todd Nelson