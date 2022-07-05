More from Star Tribune
World
Drone search resumes on Italian glacier after avalanche
Rescuers using drones resumed the search Tuesday for an estimated 13 hikers unaccounted-for following a powerful avalanche in northern Italy that killed at least seven people and is being blamed in large part on rising temperatures that are melting glaciers.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, humid; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 5
World
Monsoon rains lash Pakistan; 9 killed in country's southwest
At least nine people, including women and children, were killed as heavy rains lashed southwestern Pakistan and triggered flash floods in several places, a provincial disaster management agency said Tuesday.
World
China sees record rains, heat as weather turns volatile
From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June.
World
Sydney floods burden 50,000 around Australia's largest city
Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people, officials said Tuesday.