Morning forecast: Warm, humid, chance of severe storms, high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, July 10
Paul Douglas
We Now Have The Freedom To Say 'Tornado'
If the sun stays out long enough we may hit 90F today. Throw in a juicy atmosphere (dewpoints near 70) with wind shear aloft, and you have ingredients for a few severe T-storms later on. Stay alert out there. We cool into midweek before 90s return Thursday. Despite occasional swarms of storms, I'm concerned drought may return. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 69 and partly cloudy; storms possible Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Federal assistance OKed for Minnesota spring storm damage
Extension requested to seek federal support for Memorial Day tornadoes as damage assessment continues.