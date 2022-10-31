More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow
Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America later in the week.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warm, dry Halloween; high 66
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 31
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, dry Halloween; high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 31
World
Over 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
More than 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing after villagers fled in the wrong direction and got buried in a boulder-laden mudslide. Almost two million others were swamped by floods in several provinces, officials said Monday.
Paul Douglas
A Handsome Halloween. Record Warmth Wednesday
We've got a very handsome Halloween shaping up this year. In fact, it could be the warmest since 2000. Sunshine and September-like warmth settles in over the next few days with records possible Wednesday. November rumbles may develop late Thursday... What month is it again? Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson