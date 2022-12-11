More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Tracking a midweek storm; cloudy today, high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Dec. 11
Heavy rain, wind, snow blows through California into Sierra
A winter storm packing powerful winds, heavy rain and potentially several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada shut down mountain highways, toppled trees and triggered flood watches and avalanche warnings on Saturday from the coast of Northern California to Lake Tahoe.
Cloudy Sunday - Messy Midweek System Still On Track
Quiet, mild weather is expected Sunday with highs in the mid-30s under cloudy skies in the metro. We're still tracking that expected mid-week messy storm that'll bring the metro at least a mix of precipitation and heavy snow across central/northern Minnesota. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 24; clouds stick around into Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: 35, foggy, cloudy and breezy
Skies will clear in the Twin Cities area this afternoon, with mixed precipitation continuing in northern Minnesota. Sunday will offer peeks of sun, but precipitation is on the way Monday night.